AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.