AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,153 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of New York City REIT worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New York City REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from New York City REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.