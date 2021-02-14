AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.16 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

