AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.29

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 9245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,175.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 37,162.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

