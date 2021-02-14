Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 4.30% of Aegion worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aegion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Aegion by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aegion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEGN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

