Aegis Boosts Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target to $3.50

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) had its target price upped by Aegis from $1.65 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

