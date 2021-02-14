Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 430,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $148.37.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,961,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

