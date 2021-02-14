Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,284. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

