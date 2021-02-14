Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Donald E. Clarke sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,091,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,221 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $997,034.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,070,221.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,335 shares of company stock worth $8,714,044. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alarm.com by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.77. 219,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,791. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

