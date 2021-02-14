Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,830 shares of company stock valued at $920,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $66.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.