Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will report $2.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.