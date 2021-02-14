Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.26. The company has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

