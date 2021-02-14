Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. 598,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,812. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

