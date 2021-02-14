Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Up 7.4%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.70. 1,131,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,565,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

