Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.85. 9,355,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.