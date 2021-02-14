Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.95.

ALYA stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter worth about $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

