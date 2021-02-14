Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $554,040.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Reza Kazerounian sold 19,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $554,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $30.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

