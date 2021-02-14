AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE AB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. 597,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

