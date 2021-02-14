Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Down 46.6% in January

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALST stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Allstar Health Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Get Allstar Health Brands alerts:

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.