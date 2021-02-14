Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,501. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

