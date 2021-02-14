Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 347 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

