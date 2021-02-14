Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

