Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.