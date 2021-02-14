Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $85,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHCO stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Several research firms have commented on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

