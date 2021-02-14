Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,181,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold 152,114 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.