Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after buying an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $164.83 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

