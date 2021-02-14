Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

