Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,670.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

