Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.57

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 3872602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a market cap of C$684.61 million and a PE ratio of 96.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.