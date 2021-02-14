Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.93.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $124.20. 598,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,534. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,626.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

