Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

AMCR stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

