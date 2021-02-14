AMO Coin (AMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.11 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,556,519,131 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

