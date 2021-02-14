Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $349.70 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $349.70 million and $33.03 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.90 or 0.00993659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.20 or 0.05300342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 538,602,322 coins and its circulating supply is 324,715,225 coins. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

