Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ASYS opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.