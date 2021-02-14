Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

