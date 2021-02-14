Analysts Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 1,147,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,330,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

