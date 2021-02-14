Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.46.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Generac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Generac by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 46,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Generac by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.84. The company had a trading volume of 930,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,298. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $330.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.