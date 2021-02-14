Analysts Anticipate Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Global.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth $463,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 134,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,769. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

