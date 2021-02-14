Analysts Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.34 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.40. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.