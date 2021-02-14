Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $3,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

