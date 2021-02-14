Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 576,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 2.33.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

