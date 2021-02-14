Analysts Expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,992 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in KT by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KT by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KT by 1,798.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 1,249,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

