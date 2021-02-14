Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.53. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

MFC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,439. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,704,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.