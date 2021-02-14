Analysts Issue Forecasts for Absolute Software Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

ABST has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

