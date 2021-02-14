Analysts Offer Predictions for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.27 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $439.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $277,462. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.