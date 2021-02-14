Analysts Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $2.92

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

