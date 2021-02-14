Analysts Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) PT at $89.40

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $113.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

