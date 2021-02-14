Analysts Set Expectations for Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after buying an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

