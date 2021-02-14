Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $17.95

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LAC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

