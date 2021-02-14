Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $1,573,340. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,821. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $690.81 million, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

